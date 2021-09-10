Headmaster who flogged student suspended indefinitely

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has suspended indefinitely, Mr. Francis Donkor, Headmaster of the Jachie-Pramso Senior High School (SHS) in the Bosomtwe District of the Ashanti Region.

This is to allow for investigations into his alleged flogging of a 19-year-old female Arts Student, Mary Amoako.

A video circulating on social media depicts the student badly beaten with lacerations at her back, resulting from the severe caning she is said to have received from the Headmaster.

Mr. Prince Agyemang-Duah, Bosomtwe District Director of Education, in an interview, told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Kumasi, that the Headmaster’s suspension took effect from September 7, this year.

A formal letter, according to him, had been written to Mr. Donkor to hand over to the Regional Directorate of Education pending an enquiry into his alleged conduct.

Mr. Agyemang-Duah said reports reaching the GES indicated that the 19-year-old female student was subjected to that inhuman treatment after she purportedly gave her jacket to a colleague male student who was being punished by the Headmaster for attending class without the approved school uniform.

“We are told that the Headmaster had asked the boy to remove his shirt and go half-naked to the dormitory and wear a uniform, however, Mary in solidarity with the student gave him a jacket to cover his body, which infuriated the Headmaster,” he told the GNA.