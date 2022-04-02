Headmistress Appeals For Infrastructure Support For Anum Asamoah SHS

Mrs Doris Ofori Atum, Acting Headmistress of Anum Asamoah Senior High School (SHS) in the Atwima-Kwanwoma District, has made a passionate appeal to the government and other stakeholders to come to the aid of the school.

She said the school needed urgent improvement in infrastructure not only to increase enrolment and its sustainability, but to also help provide conducive atmosphere for teaching and learning.

Mrs Atum, who was also the Atwima-Kwanwoma District Director of Education, made the appeal during a sod-cutting ceremony to construct a pavilion for the school.

She said lack of basic infrastructure such as classroom blocks, dormitories, library and laboratories, places of convenience, dinning hall and others were hampering the smooth running of the school and the provision of quality education for the children.

The pavilion is being constructed by the chiefs and people of the community to help accommodate the new students who would be enrolled into the school this academic year.

Mrs Atum said the school which was started in 2013 had not seen any infrastructural development and that was affecting enrolment since children posted there refused to attend the school.

She called for immediate steps from all stakeholders to help the school.

Nana Akwasi Abebrese II, who stood in for Adumhene, Baffour Agyei Kesse, said the provision of the pavilion was to help address the accommodation challenges facing the school.

He advised the students not to concentrate much on the challenges but focus on their studies as the authorities worked towards improving infrastructure in the school.