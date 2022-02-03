Headmistress calls for support as Nana Ofori Atta donate buckets of paints

The Headmistress Winneba University North Campus Mrs Comfort Amoaning Appiah in the Effutu Municipality has commended the Chief Executive Officer of Avcontech Security Consult Nana Kweku Ofori Atta.

Mrs Amoaning Appiah made the commendation when Nana Kweku Ofori Atta went to donate buckets of paints to the school as part of his Cooperate Social Responsibility (CSR).

“We are also grateful to have Nana Ofori Atta in our midst today. We thank him for remembering his alma mater by donating the paints to help beautify the school. As Oliver twists, we need more support from other areas that can help the school to put the environment to shape”.

She added appealed to the old students of the school to emulate the steps taken by Nana Kweku Ofori Atta.

“Let me use this platform to call on the old students from the school to emulate the steps taken by Nana Ofori Atta. The school is performing very well in terms of academics but for our environment we support it. It is our prayers that the Almighty God will bless him to get more so that the school can also benefit from him”.

Nana Kweku Ofori Atta in his remarks after the donation said that he will adopt one classroom so that he can fix the surveillance cameras to help curb the insecurities in the school.

” I am a product of this school and coming back here today to present the paints to them is motivation. I was in form 3B so I will adopt that classroom so that I can help fix surveillance cameras”.

Mr Roger Locancy Acquaah, A teacher in the school who taught Nana Kweku Ofori Attah described him as very intelligent, obedient and someone who listened to advice during his days in the school.

“I’m very glad to see a student I taught way back coming to donate back to the school. All that I can say is May God bless him. I’m not surprised to see him grow up like this because he was very intelligent, obedient and some listened to advice”.

Ms Araba Acquah a form 3 student on behalf of the school expressed her profound gratitude to the Avcontech boss and appealed to him to help the school to get a new washroom.

Nana Kweku Ofori Atta extended his visit to the Winneba Police Command and pledged to install CCTV cameras to support their work.