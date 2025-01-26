Heads of Secondary Schools Silent Due to Threats, CHASS National Secretary Reveals

Primus Baro, the National Secretary of the Conference of Heads of Assisted Secondary Schools (CHASS), has confirmed that some heads of secondary schools in Ghana have refrained from speaking out about challenges facing their institutions due to threats and warnings from the government.

Speaking on TV3’s Hot Issues, Mr. Baro explained that the association had received several complaints from school heads regarding this issue.

Baro recounted an instance where CHASS issued a communique in 2023, which caused unrest among some government officials. He revealed that the association was summoned by the then Education Minister, who was unhappy with some of the statements made. “We were only representing what our members were saying,” Baro stressed, acknowledging that the situation created tensions between school leaders and the government.

When pressed by host Kemini Amanor on whether heads of schools were threatened, Baro admitted that many were indeed afraid to speak out, potentially due to direct threats or warnings. He explained that the hierarchical communication structure of the Ghana Education Service (GES) further contributed to the silence, as heads of schools are required to obtain permission from higher authorities—such as the Regional Directors or even the Director-General—before addressing public concerns.

Mr. Baro’s comments shed light on the atmosphere of caution within the education sector, where many school leaders feel constrained from voicing their concerns publicly, even in the face of pressing challenges. The revelations highlight the ongoing communication struggles within Ghana’s educational system, with implications for transparency and effective problem-solving.