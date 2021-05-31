Some Heads of State have started arriving for the extraordinary meeting of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government in Accra.

The summit is to find an amicable solution to Mali’s political turmoil.

Information Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah welcomed the Heads of State at the VVIP Lounge of the Kotoka International Airport, Sunday morning.

Those who have arrived are Liberia President, George Manneh Weah, President of Niger, Mohammed Bazoum, and former President of Nigeria, Goodluck Jonathan, who is the Special ECOWAS Mediator on Mali’s political crisis.

The meeting is intended to make consequential decisions following the arrest and detention of Transitional President Bah NDaw and Prime Minister Moctar Ouane, early this week.

Colonel Assimi Goita, Vice-President of the transitional administration, led a coup and detained the Transitional President and Prime Minister at the Kati Military Base, outside of the national capital, Bamako.

The 10 Heads of State and Government who had confirmed participation include Nigeria, Togo, Cote d’Ivoire, Liberia, Senegal and Benin.

