Headteachers in Bolgatanga party to ease off stress

The Bolgatanga Municipal chapter of the Conference of Heads of Basic Schools (CoHPS) in the Upper East Region has organised a party to ease off stress of work and fraternise among themselves.

The party, which attracted several Heads of Basic Schools within the Municipality, offered them the opportunity to display their dance moves to different genres of music.

The Heads as part of the get-together, shared ideas among themselves on how to improve quality education in their respective schools, and engaged themselves in games such as ludo, ‘oware,’ draughts, among other games.

Mr Theophilus Akwara, the Municipal Chairman of the CoHPS in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), said leadership of the CoHPS in the Municipality took the initiative to organise the party to strengthen the cordial relations among them as Head teachers.

“We have been working over the years without the opportunity to meet as Heads to relax and cool off the stress from work. An occasion like this brings us together under one umbrella keeps as united and refreshed to continue with our routine activities,” Mr Akwara said.

Mr Timothy Allou, the Deputy Director in charge of Monitoring and Supervision at the Bolgatanga Municipal Office of the Ghana Education Service (GES), commended leadership of the CoHPS for the initiative to organise the get-together.

He said it was an opportunity for them to make-merry as Heads who had the stressful responsibility of teaching, and at the same time, managing the daily activities in their respective schools to achieve excellent academic results.

He urged the Head teachers to exercise regularly, stay healthy and strong enough to continue to discharge their duties as professional teachers in the GES, “let’s do away with stress. Stress is a killer, always be happy, share ideas, meet together and laugh away our worries.”

Mr Allou encouraged them to roll onto the Three Tier Pension Scheme to achieve the desired benefits, noting that if all members of the CoHPS were able to roll on the scheme, while those already on it increased their contributions, it would be helpful to them in the future.