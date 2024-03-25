Health Alert Clinic Wins Two Top Treatment Center Awards

The esteemed Herbal Treatment Centre – Health Alert Clinic has secured another distinguished accolade, adding to its already illustrious collection of awards.

The clinic was recently honored by the 7th West Africa Tradition and Alternative Medicals 2023/2024 Year Awards as the recipient of the Best STDs Treatment Center as well as the Best Ulcer Treatment Center of the Year.

Addressing the audience at the ceremony, Kikie Obeng Asomaning, the Director of Corporate Affairs for Health Alert Clinic, credited the clinic’s success to the effective collaboration between its dedicated staff and valued clients.

She said the company would continue to maintain the healthy relationship between all clients, adding that, the company would continue to adhere to all safety health practices.

Expressing gratitude for the 7th West Africa Tradition and Alternative Medicals Award, DR. Asomaning acknowledged the pivotal role played by clients seeking ulcer treatment, enabling the clinic to earn this prestigious recognition.

“By God’s grace today is the 7th West Africa Tradition and Alternative Medicals Award and Health Alert Clinic has done it again. God helped us claim these awards through our valued clients who come to our facilities and we were able to help them through Ulcer treatment” she said.

Additionally, she highlighted the clinic’s recent accolade as the Best STDs Treatment Center of the Year, as well as the second time winning the Best Ulcer Treatment Center.

As Easter approaches, Asomaning emphasized the importance of safeguarding against sexually transmitted diseases (STDs), particularly for the youth engaging in related activities. She underscored Health Alert Clinic as the optimal destination for STD prevention and treatment.

“I know that this coming Easter, the youth can’t exclude sexual-related activities. The most important aspect is to protect yourself from sexually transmitted diseases. Health Alert Clinic is the best place to turn to if you want to protect yourself from STDs”, she added.

Citing research revealing a high prevalence of ulcer among Ghanaians, Asomaning attributed this to erratic eating schedules resulting from demanding work, school, and time constraints. She elaborated on how the presence of H. pylori bacteria worsens stomach ulcer issues by feeding on the stomach lining.

“Research shows that, out of 10 people, at least 7 out of the 10 has ulcer. This is because our eating schedules in Ghana is not the best due to erratic eating schedules resulting from demanding work, school, and time constraints. This allows H. pylori bacteria, feed on our stomach walls or lining. This results to our stomach ulcer issue.”

Health Alert Clinic is currently one of the best healthcare facilities in Ghana. The clinic is well known for enhancing the wellbeing of patients through natural therapies.

The clinic treats chronic diseases such as stroke, diabetics, hypertension, ulcer, fibroid, prostate issues sexual frequent urination, kidney issues, hepatitis dysfunction, candidiasis, chlamydia, gonorrhea, edema, piles, among others.

Kasoa and Ashaiman branch

Health Alert Clinic in May and June 2022 opened new branches to provide quality health care services to residents in the Kasoa and Ashaiman municipality.

The new branches have so far enhanced the quality care and expertise in ulcer treatment that Health Alert Clinic has delivered to its clients for the past years.

Health Alert Clinic has a mission to transform the lives of patients by surpassing expectation in healthcare and inspire hope for a better Ghana and Africa as a whole.

According to management of the clinic, the desire to open new branches were to reach out to people with acute and chronic diseases like stroke, infertility, prostate disorders, high blood pressure, diabetes, premature ejaculation and erectile dysfunction which have become prevalence.

In addition, its mission is to establish branches throughout the country to find solutions to the health challenges Ghanaians are facing.

The Kasoa and Ashaiman branch is a fully facility with modern equipment to serve the community members.

Health Alert Clinic offers to improve the quality of life for people. The new branch does not only provide medical care but also offer education and health awareness.