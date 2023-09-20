Health and Fitness Walk In Memory Of Ghana’s First President

Aspiring Member of Parliament for Ablekuma West, Rev. Kweku Addo is organizing a Health Walk on Thursday, September 21, 2023 from the Dr. Kwame Nkrumah Circle to Accra Academy.

The Walk starts at exactly 6am from the Obra Spot Area to Accra Aca where there would be aerobics, health talk and socializing as well as refreshments.

Rev. Addo who is an Educationist as well as a Real Estate Developer and Proprietor of Oddarene Christian School, at Dansoman said the aim of the Heath Walk is to sustain the programme he has been organizing annually to create awareness of living health lifestyles.

He said health is wealth and the people of Ghana need to be healthy and wealthy.

He expressed that the Walk is open to all who want to be fit, “They can just join us from anywhere as we walk to our destination, our goal is to create the awareness and participation.”

He said the youth should be guided to know about the history of the nation and contribute positively to the socio economic development of the nation.

He added that as Ghanaians celebrate the Day in memory of Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, the first President of the country, they should remember to be patriotic and nationalistic.