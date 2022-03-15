Health And Safety Inquiry Committee Presents Report To Minister

A five-member Health and Safety Inquiry Committee constituted by government to review the health and safety standards of the mining industry on Monday presented its report to the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources.

The Committee, established on February 7,2022 by the land’s minister following the Appiatse explosion to, among others, undertake a general review of the health and safety regime of the mining industry, review the existing laws, regulations, and guidelines on mining and make recommendations to government for legislative and policy reforms

Professor Richard Amankwah, Chairperson of the Committee, who doubled as the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Mines and Technology (UMaT), presented the Committee’s report to the sector Minister at a brief ceremony in Accra on Monday.

Having received the report, Mr Samuel Abu Jinapor said government would thoroughly study the report and ensure that the findings and recommendations were implemented to the letter.

“Government is going to take the findings and recommendations of this report very seriously and we are going to pursue them to the letter. Of course, we will study the report and make our own conclusions and views about the content of the report”.

“I have no doubt that if not all, most of the findings and recommendations which have been made by this Committee will be taken on board and implemented,” the Minister assured.

Mr Jinapor expressed optimism that considering the expertise of the Committee’s chair and its members, he was confident the report would be an invaluable asset to guide matters regarding health and safety regime of the country’s mining sector.

“What we want to ensure is a mining sector, which is fit for purpose, which is serving the people, contributing to the national economy and which is safe so that we do not have a recurrent of what occurred at Appiatse and that’s exactly what we want to forestall,” the Minister emphasised.

The Minister re-affirmed President Akufo-Addo government’s resolve to ensure transparency in the management of the country’s natural resources.

“The Ministry will continue to serve the nation in the context of the best standards of integrity and fidelity,” he added.

Mr Jinapor, on behalf of Government, thanked members of the committee for their sacrifices and dedication to a worthy cause.

Earlier, Prof. Amankwah, Chairperson of the committee, while handling over the report; said it dispatched 20 correspondents to key institutions and professional bodies, of which some responded positively.

The Committee also engaged some key captains in the industry, who gave presentations on explosives, fire suppression, and systems to track the movement of explosives in the country, he stated.

He expressed optimism that the findings and recommendations made by the Committee were appropriate and fit-for-purpose.

However, he believed that considering the dynamic nature of the mining industry, it would be suitable if findings were reconsidered intermittently and amended to bring it up to speed to the changing needs of the industry.

Prof. Amankwah believed that the recommendations it had made in respect of the regulatory framework were more amenable in managing the health and safety dimensions of the country’s mining sector.

The other members of the Committee are Prof. Grace Ofori-Sarpong, a professor representing the Ghana Academy of Arts and Sciences, Ms. Effie Oppong-Fosu, an associate representing the Ghana Bar Association, Mr. Benjamin Aryee, a former Chief Executive Officer of the Minerals Commission, and Mr. Kwesi Enyan, a former Inspector of Mines, and a former Managing Director of AngloGold Ashanti.