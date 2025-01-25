Health Associations Congratulate Kwabena Mintah Akandoh on His Nomination as Health Minister-Designate

Several key health associations in Ghana have extended their congratulations to Kwabena Mintah Akandoh following his nomination as the Health Minister-designate.

The Ghana Medical Association (GMA), Pharmaceutical Society of Ghana (PSGH), Ghana Association of Medical Laboratory Scientists (GAMLS), and the Ghana Federation of Allied Health Professions (GFAHP) have all issued statements expressing confidence in his leadership and their readiness to collaborate with him in his new role.

The GMA expressed its full support for the nomination, emphasizing their commitment to working with Mintah Akandoh to enhance the country’s healthcare system. In a statement, the GMA said, “As partners in advancing the health and well-being of all Ghanaians, the GMA stands ready to work with you to strengthen our healthcare system, promote healthcare professionals’ welfare, and address our population’s critical health needs.” The association further highlighted that the minister-designate’s nomination was a reflection of his years of dedicated service and advocacy on key healthcare issues.

The Pharmaceutical Society of Ghana (PSGH) also voiced confidence in Mintah Akandoh’s leadership, particularly his potential to drive improvements within the pharmaceutical and broader healthcare sectors. “We are confident that, with his leadership, the Ministry of Health will thrive, fostering advancements that will positively impact the pharmaceutical and healthcare sectors,” the PSGH stated. They expressed their eagerness to work with him to address key challenges, enhance the pharmaceutical landscape, and improve healthcare outcomes for Ghanaians.

The Ghana Association of Medical Laboratory Scientists (GAMLS) also congratulated Mintah Akandoh, acknowledging his significant contributions to healthcare during his tenure as a ranking member of the Select Committee on Health in Parliament. “We are confident that Hon. Akandoh will excel as a Health Minister when approved. We look forward to supporting him to address the challenges facing the health sector and transforming the health sector into a preferred hub for Health Tourism,” the GAMLS noted in their statement, wishing him a smooth vetting and approval process.

Similarly, the Ghana Federation of Allied Health Professions (GFAHP) expressed optimism about working closely with Mintah Akandoh. The Federation stated, “We have confidence in your leadership and wish you well as we await approval by Parliament. The leadership of Allied Health Professionals is excited to work with you to address issues affecting our common interest in the health sector of the country.”

Mintah Akandoh, the Member of Parliament for Juaboso, has been scheduled to appear before the Appointments Committee in Parliament next week, where he will undergo vetting for further approval. Once approved, he will be officially sworn in as Health Minister by President John Dramani Mahama.

The warm reception from these professional health bodies underscores the collective hope and confidence in Mintah Akandoh’s ability to strengthen Ghana’s health sector and address the pressing challenges it faces.