Health authorities urged to tackle lands encroachment

Dr Osei Kuffour Afreh, Oti Regional Health Director has appealed for the intervention of the Lands Commission and other authorities to curb the encroachment of the Service’s lands in the region.

He stated that some people have started constructing structures on and close to their lands and asked for stakeholders’ intervention.

He told the Ghana News Agency that encroachment of their lands had been an ongoing phenomenon for a long time saying, ‘it’s a headache to health management.’

Dr Afreh said this during 2022 first half year annual performance review held at WoraWora in the Biakoye District of the Oti Region.

He said the situation was of grave concern to the Ghana Health Service and could reach crisis levels if nothing was done to immediately to stop the practice.