Health-centred NGO donates to GHS in North East Region

Mabia-Ghana, a health-centred Non-Governmental Organization (NGO), has presented medical equipment to the Ghana Health Service (GHS) in the North East Region to boost health service delivery.

The equipment included artery forceps, sponge forceps, different sizes of tenaculums vagina speculums, receivers, gallipots, examination lamps and uterine sound.

The rest are instrument trays, revolving stool, face goggle, mackintosh apron, steel bowl, Blood Pressure (BP) apparatus, MVA kits, mariprist combipack, IUD placement models and penis models.

At a brief ceremony to present the items, Mr Moses Liyobe Nanang, the Programme Manager of the NGO, said the gesture was part of a four-year project to improve access to comprehensive abortion care and long-term Family Planning (FP) services in the Region.

He said after successful launch of the project in September 2022, Mabia-Ghana trained 21 midwives from 15 health facilities and 19 tutors of the Nursing and Midwifery Training College in Nalerigu on Comprehensive Abortion Care (CAC) and Long-Term Family Planning (LTFP).

“This equipment are therefore meant to enhance service delivery in these health facilities,” Mr Nanang said.

He said the project, supported by the Safe Abortion Action Fund (SAAF) through the International Planned Parenthood Federation (IPPF), was intended to curb unsafe abortion complications and deaths in the Region.

The Programme Manager said beneficiary Districts of the project were the East and West Mamprusi Municipalities, Chereponi and Bunkprugu Districts.

Mr Nanang admonished the beneficiary facilities to properly utilise the equipment to derive the intended purpose and gave the assurance that Mabia-Ghana would continue to collaborate with the GHS in the Region to improve access to comprehensive abortion care and long-term FP services.

Dr Abdulai Abukari, the Regional Director of GHS who received the items, expressed gratitude to Mabia-Ghana for the gesture, and commended its management for the cordial relationship and support to the GHS to improve on quality healthcare delivery.

He appealed to other stakeholders to emulate the initiative by the NGO to complement Government efforts in healthcare delivery to the people of the Region.