Health conditions in South Sudan deteriorating – ICRC

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said on Friday that the ongoing conflict in Sudan has put pressure on the fragile health system in South Sudan due to an influx of returnees and refugees fleeing fighting in Sudan.

Patrick Youssef, ICRC regional director for Africa, said poor health conditions are expected to worsen due to the high number of people arriving in South Sudan as conflict escalates in neighboring Sudan.

“My fear is that the influx has created an additional strain on already existing difficulties in terms of health services. If you look at health facilities, they are mostly run by international organizations or local organizations, and if funding stops, they have no way of sustaining such operations,” Youssef told journalists in Juba, the capital of South Sudan.

He said South Sudan is still recovering from years of conflict, but it is now facing the consequences of the conflict in Sudan, with hundreds of thousands of people forced to flee to South Sudan.

“All this comes at a time when ongoing conflicts around the world have put additional strain on humanitarian resources while the needs have not diminished,” Youssef added.

During his five-day visit to Malakal town in Upper Nile State, Akobo and Diel areas in Jonglei State, he met with affected communities, government officials, key humanitarian actors and relevant organizations.

The ICRC official also met with First Vice President Riek Machar, Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management Albino Akol Atak, and diplomatic representatives to discuss the deteriorating humanitarian situation in the country and the limited resources available to respond to it.

“The humanitarian situation in South Sudan is dire due to conflict and intercommunal violence, compounded by a lack of infrastructure, widespread food insecurity, destruction of farmland, displacement, harsh weather conditions, and limited access to basic services,” Youssef said.

He noted that the country’s strained resources are being stretched further by the combined effects of economic instability and the influx of more than 650,000 people fleeing the conflict in Sudan.

Youssef called on the transitional unity government to avail funding to address the worsening humanitarian situation, saying that humanitarian organizations are unable to do it alone.

The South Sudan government recently imposed taxes on fuel and other aid deliveries, forcing the UN Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) and other UN agencies to reduce humanitarian and peacekeeping operations.

Youssef said the ICRC needs the support of the government to carry out its mission effectively.

“However, the recent introduction of new fees, levies, and taxes by the government of South Sudan will significantly increase the cost of humanitarian operations and further limit the resources available to help the affected population,” he said.