Dr Prince Quarshie, the Sunyani Municipal Director of Health on Tuesday, advised Ghanaians yet to register with the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) to do so to access prompt and quality healthcare services.

As national asset and a major social intervention policy, he said the NHIS had enormous benefits, saying countries around the globe were under-studying to adopt the scheme.

Speaking at a stakeholders meeting held in Sunyani and organised by the Sunyani Municipal office of the NHIS, Dr Quarshie explained the concept of the NHIS had achieved its objective of addressing the existing gap between the rich and the poor in accessing quality healthcare delivery and made healthcare easier and affordable to all social classes of people.

Dr Quarshie however called on the National Health Insurance Authority, to ensure clients accessed health facilities by paying claims of service providers promptly and regularly.

Mr Maxwell Mahama, the Sunyani Municipal Manager of the NHIS explained that as at September this year, the scheme had 108,588 active membership in the Municipality and it was targeted at registering 127,123 people by the close of the year.

The figure he added included 3,725 indigenes, and 450 prisons, saying a total of a total of 7,661 members also renewed their membership through the online mobile application.

Mr Mahama however expressed concern about low public education, which had characterised the scheme in recent times and appealed to the media to help intensify public education for people to understand and register with the scheme.