Health Director calls on media to lead campaign for polio immunization

Dr. Alex Bapula, the Wa Municipal Director of Health Services, has called on the media to lead the Novel Oral Polio Vaccine type 2 (nOPV2) campaign in the Wa Municipality to ensure the success of the exercise.

He described the media as a tool that wielded the power to advocate, sensitise and educate the public on the vaccination exercise and to motivate caregivers and stakeholders to actively participate in the exercise hence the need for the support of the media in the nOPV2 campaign.

Dr. Bapula made the call in an interview in Wa on the nOPV2 campaign which commenced in the Wa Municipality Thursday.

“We need the support of the media in this campaign because, in our homes, our mothers are always listening to you; some even have more than one radio set listening to all the stations.

“Let them know the importance of this exercise and the need for them to get involved and have their children within the age category vaccinated”, he explained.

He said the country had recently recorded some wild polioviruses in some regions including the Northern, Savannah, and Ashanti Regions.

The Health Director said that had necessitated the need “to build the immunity of children 0-59 months so that they will be able to resist these infections, we need to protect our children.”

Dr. Bapula, therefore, urged mothers, guardians, and caregivers to avail their children below five years (1st to 4th 0-59 months) of the polio vaccination exercise scheduled for September 1 -4 2022.

The second phase would also start from October, 6-9, 2022 to get their children vaccinated against the polio virus.

He said the vaccine was safe and effective at protecting children against lifelong polio paralysis hence the need to get all the children in the municipality vaccinated against the virus.

“The immunization teams would move from house to house to immunize all children from birth to five years against polio”, he said.

Dr. Bapula cautioned that polio paralyses children for life and could also lead to death and stressed the need for all children within the target group to get vaccinated.

He urged parents, guardians, and caregivers to report any side effects in the children after taking the dose to the health facility, but said there was no evidence of side effects of the vaccine.

Photo caption: Dr. Alex Bapula, the Wa Municipal Director of Health Services