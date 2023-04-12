Health Directorate advises public against bad eating habit

Dr Alfred Kwodwo Ampofo, the Techiman North District Director of Health Services has advised the public to control their eating habits and avoid unhealthy lifestyles as well.

This would greatly help stem the outbreak in the district, he said, saying ad eating habits and unhealthy lifestyles were contributing to diabetes, hypertension and tuberculosis in the area.

Dr Amofo gave the advice when addressing the District’s 2022 annual performance review meeting held at Tuobodom in the Bono East region.

He said another health challenge in the area was the increasing rate of malaria among children and asked parents to allow their children to sleep under mosquito-treated nets.

He also called on stakeholders to support the on-going malaria campaign to help reduce infections, particularly among children and infants.

Dr Ampofo said the directorate was implementing a malaria prevention and care programme, saying malaria remained one of the topmost child-hood killer diseases and called for stakeholder support.

He explained the directorate reduced the recorded 6.2 per cent cases of anemia in 2021 to 3.9 per cent in 2022 while skilled delivery also improved from 29 per cent to 31.9 per cent within the same periods.

Mr Sampson Addo, the Nkoranza South Health Information Officer said maternal health had improved in the area, saying about 60 per cent of pregnant women in the district attended antenatal clinics.

He called on the government to facilitate the completion of the Agenda 111 District hospital in the area to help improve quality healthcare delivery.