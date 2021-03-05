The Kpone-Katamanso Municipal Health directorate has initiated COVID-19 stakeholder engagement to whip-up enthusiasm among the first batch of people to take the COVID-19 vaccination within the Municipality.

Dr Esther Priscilla Biamah-Danquah, Kpone-Katamanso Municipal Health Director who is championing the campaign has engaged the Municipal Chief Executive, Assembly Members, Heads of Security Services and some nurses at Kpone, near Tema on the vaccination.

Dr Biamah-Danquah told the Ghana News Agency in an interview at Kpone that, 6,873 people were expected to get vaccinated after the first batch of the Vaccination within the Kpone-Katamanso Municipality.

She re-affirmed the fact that, the vaccination was to create immunity in the human system against the coronavirus and not to cure the deadly COVID-19.

She said the citizens should anticipate some slight changes after the jab – feeling tenderness, pains, fever, chills, and in some instances of nausea were common effects associated with vaccination of any type not peculiar to the COVID-19 vaccine.

Mr Solomon Tettey Appiah, Municipal Chief Executive, Kpone-Katamanso, expressed gratitude to the health officials for the engagement with stakeholders and called on all to cooperate with the health officials for a successful exercise.

He said the Municipal Assembly was ready to support the health directorate and other relevant agencies to ensure that the COVID-19 Vaccination Public Awareness Campaign is intensify to get more people go for the vaccination.

The Kpone-Katamanso Municipality had over 2,427 suspected of COVID-19 cases, 633 people tested positive with two deaths.