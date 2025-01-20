Health Expert Warns Against Aphrodisiac Use to Prolong Sexual Activity

Health expert Alt. Dr. Daniel Owusu-Ansah has issued a stark warning about the dangers of using aphrodisiacs to extend sexual activity, citing potential severe health risks, including death.

Speaking on the health show Wompom Te Sen on Onua 95.1 FM, Dr. Owusu-Ansah discussed the topic “Dealing with Hypertension Part 2” and cautioned that while aphrodisiacs have not been directly linked to hypertension, the practice of prolonging sexual activity could put undue strain on the heart.

He explained that prolonged sexual activity, especially when aided by aphrodisiacs to delay ejaculation or maintain an erection, forces the heart to work harder than normal, similar to running a race without proper training. This increased strain can disrupt normal blood pressure regulation, leading to potential life-threatening complications.

“There are documented cases where people have died during sexual activity after using aphrodisiacs,” Dr. Owusu-Ansah said. He emphasized that during prolonged erections, the penis retains a significant amount of blood, which deprives other vital organs, such as the heart and brain, of the necessary circulation. This lack of blood flow can cause a sudden collapse or even death.

Dr. Owusu-Ansah further explained that sexual activity is naturally designed to last only a few minutes, allowing blood to flow normally through the body. Prolonging the act artificially could lead to dangerous consequences, including cardiac arrest, heart failure, or brain damage, particularly if a person collapses and sustains an injury.

He concluded with a grave warning: “If the heart is deprived of blood, it can stop working or function improperly, leading to death.” Dr. Owusu-Ansah serves as the CEO of the Healthy Soul Medical Centre in Kaneshie and is a recognized alternative health practitioner.