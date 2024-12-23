Health Experts Warn of Harmattan Risks and Urge Preventative Measures in Ghana

As the harmattan season sweeps across Ghana, bringing with it the characteristic dry, dusty haze, health experts are urging the public to take precautionary steps to protect their health during this challenging period.

Dr. Henry Siaw, a medical practitioner at the Greater Accra Regional Hospital, highlighted the various health risks that are exacerbated during harmattan, which typically lasts from November to March. The dry air, low humidity, and high dust levels can lead to respiratory infections, dehydration, and skin irritation.

“Stay hydrated by drinking enough water,” Dr. Siaw recommended. “Use moisturisers to protect your skin, and wear protective gear such as scarves or face masks when going outdoors.” He also stressed the importance of frequent handwashing, especially during this season when germs tend to thrive.

Respiratory conditions such as asthma, bronchitis, and the common cold can worsen during harmattan, and Dr. Siaw advised those with pre-existing respiratory issues to exercise extra caution and carry their medications at all times.

Health facilities in the region are preparing for a potential increase in respiratory-related cases. Experts urge individuals to seek prompt medical attention if they experience symptoms like persistent coughing or difficulty breathing.

The harmattan season serves as a reminder that simple preventive actions—hydration, protective clothing, and good hygiene—can significantly reduce health risks. As the dry winds continue to blow across the country, experts stress the importance of remaining vigilant and prioritizing health during this challenging season.