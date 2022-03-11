Health Facilities Regulatory Agency Receives Computers From Philanthropist

Reverend Alfred Osei-Poku, Director, Christian Helpwork for Africa Association, has donated computers to the Health Facilities Regulatory Agency (HeFRA) to reduce the deficit gap in their information technology in executing their mandate.

He said: “I believe in a principle that as you are on earth today, share whatever you have with those who don’t have.

“But as I donate these items to HeFRA, I appeal that they use it well to cater for the people. I promise to give more whenever I can and it becomes necessary,” he added.

Rev. Osei-Poku said: “Sometimes you donate and when you pay a visit, you won’t find the items you donated. When you find them too, you may not be happy with what you see.”

The Philanthropist assured HeFRA to provide them with more computers, beds and ambulances to be used in their facilities for improved healthcare.

“Germans say, to trust someone is good but to control something is the best. I want them to be able to control their work with logistics,” he added.

Rev. Osei-Poku implored other benevolent individuals and organisations to extend supporting arms to needy organisatons and individuals to enhance their operations and welfare.

Dr. Philip A. Bannor, Registrar of HeFRA, lauded Rev. Osei-Poku for the kind gesture towards HeFRA, hospitals and educational institutions in Ghana and other parts of the continent.

“I’m thrilled beyond measure because Rev. Osei-Poku is a hand to man and a hand to God,” he added.

The donated items, he said, would help HeFRA to complete its mission as it went digital to better execute its mission.

“We also look forward to receiving the other promised support. We will share some with other facilities that may need support,” he added.

Mr John Asomaning Agyapong, the Eastern Regional Coordinator, HEFRA, commended the Philanthropist for building a big health facility in his hometown, “Akim Ayirebi” to provide healthcare for the people.

“Many people will choose to rather build such facilities in the cities, however, he thought of the wellbeing of his people in the village,” he added.

The Health Institutions and Facilities Act, 2011 (Act 829) established HeFRA to license facilities for the provision of public and private health care services.