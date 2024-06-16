Health Minister Commends Healthcare Efforts

Health Minister Kwaku Agyeman-Manu has commended healthcare providers for their dedication and resilience amidst challenges like resource constraints and high patient loads.

Speaking at a health sector review meeting, the Minister acknowledged these difficulties but praised the commitment of healthcare workers to improving service delivery across the country.

The Minister highlighted ongoing efforts to enhance healthcare infrastructure and build capacity within the sector. He reiterated the government’s commitment to addressing healthcare challenges and improving access to quality services for all Ghanaians.

Healthcare professionals welcomed the Minister’s remarks, expressing appreciation for the recognition and the promise of continued support from the government.