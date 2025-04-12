Health Minister Criticizes Ridge Hospital’s Decline After Surprise Inspection

Ghana’s Health Minister, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, issued a stark condemnation of the deteriorating conditions at the Greater Accra Regional Hospital, commonly known as Ridge Hospital, following an unannounced visit on April 11, 2025.

The Minister expressed dismay over the facility’s decline, particularly in its emergency department, which he described as a stark contrast to its former standards.

“This is not the Ridge Hospital we handed over to the former administration. It must go back to its glory,” Akandoh told reporters. His inspection uncovered critical failures, including MRI and CT scan machines that have been non-functional for over two years, severely limiting the hospital’s capacity to deliver timely care. Additionally, all washrooms in the emergency unit were found inoperative, exacerbating challenges for patients and staff.

Akandoh admonished healthcare workers to prioritize patient welfare over internal conflicts, stating, “We don’t want to turn Ridge Hospital into a litigation centre. All health professionals involved have been told to cease fire.” He also challenged the assumption that the government alone should fund equipment repairs, noting that hospitals generate revenue from the use of such machinery.

The revelations have ignited public outcry, with citizens urging swift action to restore the hospital’s reputation as a leading healthcare institution. Ridge Hospital, once a benchmark for medical excellence in the region, now faces scrutiny as a symbol of systemic infrastructure challenges. Its decline underscores broader concerns about resource allocation and maintenance in Ghana’s public health sector, highlighting the need for sustainable solutions to preserve critical medical services.