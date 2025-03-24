Health Minister Donates To Sefwi Juaboso Govt Hospital

The minister of health, Hon Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, who is also a member of Parliament for the Sefwi Juaboso constituency, has presented medical equipment to the Sefwi Juaboso Government Hospital to enhance the quality of healthcare delivered to the facility’s patrons.

During the presentation exercise, the minister said, “We are improving healthcare provision and strengthening the fabric of our community”.

The minister pledged to make the health facility functional by providing the necessary equipment.

He was concerned about his constituents’ well-being and hoped to help improve the quality of healthcare in the constituency by equipping every medical facility appropriately.

The medical Superintendent of Sefwi Juaboso government hospital, Mr. Solomon Yangnuu, who received the items, thanked the minister for his unflinching support and expressed the hope that the facility would receive more support to transform the lives of his constituents.