Health Minister Pledges Fresh Look at Agenda 111 Projects

Government plans to review all stalled Agenda 111 projects as it charts a new course for the nation’s health infrastructure.

Speaking on his first day in office, Health Minister Kwabena Mintah Akandoh told 3news that the unfinished initiative, which was launched by the previous administration to bridge a long-standing infrastructural deficit, will be carefully reexamined to determine the next steps.

The ambitious project, which aimed to construct 111 hospitals nationwide—each costing roughly US$16.88 million—was conceived as a rapid response lesson from the COVID-19 pandemic, with plans to build district hospitals, regional facilities in newly created regions, a regional hospital in the Western Region, and psychiatric hospitals in Kumasi, Tamale, and Accra. However, many of these projects have remained incomplete, with funds amounting to over US$400 million already spent without a single facility being finished. The minister noted that an additional US$1.4 billion would be required to see the projects through to completion.

“There’s been significant under-delivery over the past four years,” Mr. Akandoh remarked, emphasizing that the current administration would not rush the process. Instead, he promised a thorough review of each project’s status to assess which areas need urgent intervention. His remarks come amid mounting public scrutiny over the lingering gaps in health service delivery, where communities still await access to essential medical facilities.

The minister’s plan includes detailed consultations with the president and other stakeholders to ensure that any decision on reviving the projects is both practical and fiscally responsible. “Our main target is to have accessible, quality, and affordable health care for the people of this country,” he explained. While some may be anxious for a quick fix, Mr. Akandoh made it clear that a thoughtful, step-by-step approach is necessary to avoid repeating past mistakes and to ensure that every dollar spent truly benefits the nation.