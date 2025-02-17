Health Minister Races to Contain Cholera Outbreak in Central Region as Death Toll Rises

Ghana’s Health Minister, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, made an urgent visit to the Swedru Municipal Government Hospital on Tuesday following a deadly cholera outbreak in the Central Region, which has claimed three lives and infected 412 individuals in just three weeks.

The surprise inspection, joined by World Health Organization (WHO) officials and senior health directors, aimed to assess containment efforts and rally frontline workers battling the crisis.

The outbreak, concentrated in Agona West and Effutu municipalities, has exposed gaps in sanitation infrastructure and access to clean water—a recurring challenge in coastal communities. Akandoh warned that the situation could worsen without immediate public cooperation. “Cholera thrives where hygiene fails,” he stated, urging residents to prioritize boiling water, consuming hot meals, and maintaining clean environments. He also announced an upcoming vaccination campaign targeting high-risk areas, including Agona West, Effutu, Cape Coast, and Awutu Senya-East (Kasoa), though specifics on timelines were not disclosed.

During a meeting with health staff, the minister delivered a stark message: negligence would not be tolerated. “Lukewarm attitudes during emergencies or patient referrals will attract punitive action,” he declared, addressing long-standing complaints about inconsistent care in overcrowded facilities. His remarks followed reports of strained resources at the Swedru Municipal Hospital, a 172-bed facility originally built in 1950 as a health post. Medical Superintendent Dr. Julius Abuku appealed for urgent upgrades, citing a lack of equipment, staff housing, and specialists to serve the municipality’s growing population.

The outbreak has reignited debates over Ghana’s preparedness for disease surges, particularly in regions with fragile water systems. Cholera, a preventable illness linked to contaminated water and poor sanitation, has plagued Ghana cyclically, with major outbreaks in 2014 and 2021. While Akandoh touted President Mahama’s “full commitment” to support health workers, critics argue that systemic underinvestment in infrastructure and delayed responses perpetuate these crises.

Dr. Frank Lule, WHO Country Director, pledged international support but stressed that community behavior would determine the outbreak’s trajectory. “Clean environments are the first line of defense,” he emphasized, calling for intensified public education campaigns.

Meanwhile, the hospital’s dwindling caseload—only four patients remained admitted during the minister’s visit—offered a glimmer of hope. Yet health experts caution against complacency. “Cholera can resurge rapidly if vigilance slips,” said Prof. Samuel Kaba Akoriyea, Director-General of the Ghana Health Service, who accompanied Akandoh.

The government’s response now faces a critical test: translating emergency measures into lasting solutions. For residents in affected areas, trust hangs on visible action—not just promises. As one nurse at Swedru Hospital put it, “We need more than inspections; we need tools, space, and hands on deck.” With the rainy season approaching, the clock is ticking to avert a broader disaster.