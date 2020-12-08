Mr Kwaku Agyemang-Manu, Health Minister and NPP Member of Parliament for Dormaa Central Constituency, has retained his seat after beating his main contender Mr Gordon Kwaku Asubonteng, the NDC aspirant and a former Dormaa Central MCE.

Mr Agyemang-Manu polled a total of 28, 540 of valid votes cast, while Mr Asubonteng polled 20, 085.

Madam Yeboah Angela Twumasi of Ghana Union Movement (GUM) Party, polled 597 votes, Mr Joeche Uroy Edem of the Great Consolidated Popular Party (GCPP) polled 52 votes with Mr Adjei Oteng Kwame of the People’s National Convention (PNC) obtaining 46 of the total ballots cast.