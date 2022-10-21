Health Minister urges Nurses and midwives must obtain training in research

The Minister for Health, Mr Kwaku Agyemang-Manu, says nurses and midwives must aspire to obtain education and training in research methodology to advance best practices and enhance health outcomes.

He said nurses and midwives were not only crucial for providing medical care, but their expertise and knowledge were also key resources in formulating health policies for the country to improve healthcare delivery.

Mr Agyemang-Manu said this at the seventh Annual General Meeting and fourth seminar of the Ghana College of Nurses and Midwives (GCNM) on the theme, “Nurse and Midwife specialists maximizing contribution through research and innovative practices towards achievement of UHC in a dynamic health system”.

The Minister said it had been proven that nurses and midwives were often under-valued and their potential not utilised because they were under resourced.

“Nurses and midwives need to be empowered, so that they can play a major part in spreading UHC rapidly, strengthening nursing and midwifery education is essential for improving the quality of health services,” he said.

Mr Agyemang-Manu said nurses and midwives had an essential role to play in the promotion of health literacy, prevention and management of non-communicable diseases, emergency preparation and response, patient safety, and the delivery of integrated, people-centered care.

“It is critical that competent educators develop and implement evidence-based curricula that are in line with local needs, in addition, nurses and midwives must be educated and trained to conduct relevant research and to translate research findings into best practices,” he said.

This is because, “UHC requires that all people obtain the good quality essential health services that they need without enduring financial hardship.”

Professor Richard Adanu, Rector of the Ghana College of Physicians and Surgeon, said the leadership of the GCNM needed to be very strategic in defining the role of specialist nurses and midwives and ensure that its members and fellows were distributed throughout all spheres of nursing and midwifery, including practice, administration, training, and leadership.

“We need to get our nurse and midwife specialists to demonstrate an extremely high level of added value in all the spheres of nursing and midwifery so that even the skeptics will begin to recognise the importance of postgraduate training in Nursing and Midwifery,” he said.

He stressed the need for improved connectivity among the different levels of care so that people at a lower level of care who needed advanced care could be easily referred to the appropriate level to receive better healthcare.