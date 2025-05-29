Health Ministry Denies Anne Daly’s Swearing-In to NHIA Board

The Ministry of Health has refuted claims that Anne Sansa Daly was sworn in as a National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) board member, labeling such reports as “inaccurate and misleading.”

The clarification follows a Graphic Online publication alleging Daly’s inclusion in a 27 May 2025 swearing-in ceremony.

In an official statement signed by spokesperson Tony Goodman, the Ministry confirmed Daly’s initial appointment via a 19 May 2025 letter but emphasized her appointment was revoked four days later on 23 May. A replacement nominee was announced in the revocation notice.

“The Ministry wishes to categorically deny the allegations, Daly was not sworn in on the 27th of May,” the statement asserted, underscoring her absence from the ceremony. Officials reiterated their commitment to due process in public appointments, urging media accuracy.

The NHIA board oversees Ghana’s national health insurance scheme, critical to the country’s healthcare access. The Ministry’s swift correction highlights heightened scrutiny around transparency in government appointments.