Health Ministry Pushes for Structured Migration of Health Workers

The Ministry of Health is calling on the government to adopt a proactive strategy to facilitate the migration of Ghanaian health professionals as a means to address persistent unemployment and safeguard the welfare of workers abroad.

At a National Policy Dialogue on the Health Workforce organised by the World Health Organisation, Health Minister Kwabena Mintah Akandoh highlighted that the nation’s economic challenges render it impractical to employ every trained health professional. He pointed out that even with a fully staffed health sector, a significant number of qualified workers would remain jobless.

The minister characterised the current predicament as more than merely troubling, warning that unless the realities on the ground are acknowledged, the nation will struggle to implement effective solutions. He noted that high attrition rates driven by the migration of health professionals seeking better opportunities have already strained the sector.

Recognising that government efforts cannot fully absorb all trained workers, Akandoh proposed the initiation of bilateral agreements with foreign countries to enable structured and monitored migration processes. He argued that by engaging directly in facilitating migration, the government would be in a better position to monitor the welfare of its professionals and ensure they are treated fairly overseas.

This approach, he explained, requires a shift from traditional models, as the public sector, despite being more lucrative than private employment, cannot alone accommodate the surplus of skilled workers. The call for innovation in managing the health workforce underscores a broader reassessment of employment strategies in the sector.

The proposal also indirectly addresses the need for long-term planning that reconciles the dual challenge of unemployment at home and the desire of professionals to secure improved opportunities abroad. The minister’s remarks serve as a practical reflection on current challenges, highlighting that acknowledging and managing the migration of health workers is key to both protecting their interests and alleviating sector unemployment.