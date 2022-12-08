Health practitioners to be honoured at Ghana Health Awards

Astute individuals and organisations who have contributed positively to the health sector will be honoured at the maiden edition of Ghana Health Awards and Honors.

The awards ceremony which was recently launched at the Medical Training and Simulation Centre in Accra is being organised by Akoma Productions.

Speaking at the media launch in Accra, Mrs Nana Adwoa Konadu Dsane, the founder of the Ghana Thyroid Foundation and the Ghana Health Awards and Honors said that health workers play a vital role in saving lives hence the need to acknowledge their sacrifices.

She added that the awards scheme was dedicated to the Ghana Health industry recognizing individual and organizations making positive impact in the health sector in Ghana.

”Though people have had bad experiences when it comes to their healthcare providers, there are some who are doing so well and would even not go home when there’s a life to save.

“I have come across a lot of them because of the Thyroid Ghana Foundation. Especially during the COVID-19 time, some stayed away from their families for two weeks without their families seeing them.Dont you think they deserve some recognition? I think this is long overdue,” added.

The launch was graced by top health personalities including Rev. Prof. Patrick F. Ayeh-Kumi, Dr Abena Engmann ( Board Chairperson of Ghana Health Awards & Honors) ,Dr Solomon Brookman ( Head, General Surgery Dept, UGMC), and Dr Darius Osei ( Chief Executive Officer of the University of Ghana Medical Centre Limited).

The Ghana Health Awards and Honors themed ” Our Health, Our Heroes ” is scheduled to take place in March 2023 at the Medical Training and Simulation Centre, Legon in Accra.

Some categories of the awards include Best Endocrinologist, Best Pediatrician, Best Obstetrics/Gynaecologist, Best Psychologist, Best Urologist, Best Neurologist, Best Neurosurgeon, Best Dentist, Best Rheumatologist, Best Radiologist and Best Ophthalmologist, among others.

To nominate visit: https://www.akomaproductionsgh.com