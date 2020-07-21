Journalists, especially radio and television presenters, have been admonished to engage more health experts on shows that seeks to educate the public on the COVID-19 pandemic.

COVID-19 education requires proactive action to save lives, based on credible information, Dr Ebenezer Oduro-Mensah, Superintendent of the Ga-East Municipal Hospital, said in an interview with the Ghana News Agency.

Dr Oduro-Mensah who was speaking with the GNA after receiving assorted Personal Protection Equipment (PPEs), from the Gadangme Community Action Response Team (GACART) in Accra, expressed concern about misinformation about COVID-19.

He said it was unfortunate that as a result of misinformation, some people held the view that COVID-19 pandemic was not true; “Fortunately, most people who get infected do not suffer severe symptoms and easily get healed, but if you are to see the few that experience severe symptoms, you would know that the pandemic is real”.

He noted that the pandemic was drawing away all medical attention, had a toll on other ailments that also required attention, which made it very important to do everything possible to halt spread of COVID-19 infections.

Increasing the dissemination of accurate information on the pandemic through education from the right sources would result in people taking preventive measures more seriously and in effect, a reduction in infections, Dr Oduro-Mensah noted.

He said it was therefore very important at this time, to prevent charlatans and other self-made health experts from spreading misleading information that could derail the fight against COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr Oduro-Mensah also urged the public not to shy away from hospitals, but to report early when they experienced symptoms of COVID-19.

He said at the Ga-East Municipal Hospital for example, 450 people who previously had COVID-19 and were under treatment had been cured and discharged out of an initial number of 500 saying, “most of those who come early are easily cured”.

He commended GACART for the donation and urged other organisations, groups and individuals to also assist health workers through such gestures.

Dr Oduro-Mensah said health personnel now more than ever, needed PPE in the fight against COVID-19, mainly because most of the equipment they used must be replaced regularly.

Madam Rebecca Bondzie, team member of GACART and Chairperson of the Gadangme Professionals Association, who presented the items on behalf of the Foundation, said the aim of the NGO was to assist with the provision of PPE to health workers mainly within the Greater Accra Region.

She urged the public to continue practising the safety measures on preventing COVID-19 infections such as the wearing of face masks in public, washing one’s hands thoroughly before touching the face, maintaining a good distance from other people at all times among others.

She also called on well-meaning individuals and organisations, especially the media, to continue educating people on the pandemic as that would promote preventive behavior and in effect, reduce infections.

Advertisements