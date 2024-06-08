Health-Related SDGs Formally Inaugurated in Accra

On Monday, June 3rd, Accra marked a significant milestone with the formal inauguration of the health-related Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) initiative, aimed at achieving its targets by 2030.

This event introduced the new think tank, HHSDG, which is poised to enhance well-being, reduce stress, and boost overall health in the country.

The newly established think tank, HHSDG, is focused on health-related national projects that aim to uphold freedoms, expand liberties and fundamental rights, and create opportunities and prosperity for all. It emphasizes that the authority to achieve these goals derives from the collective will of the people.

Frederick Ato Armah, the Chairperson of the occasion, highlighted the collaborative nature of the think tank, which includes academia, civil society, industry, government, policymakers, and communities. He stressed the importance of a cross-sectoral approach to address complex health challenges and achieve the SDGs, ultimately fostering a healthier and more sustainable future for all. Armah underscored that think tanks play a crucial role in generating knowledge and bridging the gap between science and policy.

A speech delivered on behalf of Dr. Bernard Okoe Boye, the Minister of Health, by the Chief Director, reiterated the government’s commitment to health-related issues. He thanked the organizers for facilitating discussions and collaborative efforts to accelerate progress towards the SDGs in Ghana. The government has implemented several interventions to support SDG attainment, including the National Health Policy 2020, the UHC Roadmap (2020-2030), the Health Sector Medium-Term Development Plan (2020-2030), and the Essential Health Service Package. Additionally, the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) has incorporated digital interventions to improve enrollment and equity, primary healthcare accessibility, and community engagement through health programs and citizen involvement in healthcare decision-making. The government is also enhancing partnerships with international organizations, NGOs, and the private sector.

Mr. Manuel Dewez, representing Mr. Charles Paul Iheanacho Abani, the UN Resident Coordinator in Ghana, congratulated the organizers for creating a think tank dedicated to health and health-related SDGs. He emphasized the crucial role of think tanks in modern society, noting their ability to provide critical inputs, drive innovation, and promote evidence-based decision-making. Think tanks contribute to a more informed and inclusive development process, helping to reshape public policy and support development initiatives.

The inauguration of the HHSDG think tank signifies a major step forward in addressing health challenges and advancing sustainable development goals in Ghana.