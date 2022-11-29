Health screening held for Tema Residents

Hundreds of residents at the Lowcost Electoral Area in Tema Community Nine have benefitted from a free health screening organised by Mr. Joseph Korto, Presiding Member for the Tema Metropolitan Assembly (TMA).

Mr. Korto, who is also the Assemblyman for the area, organised the free health screening in collaboration with the Unit Committee Members, Chasca Pharmacy and Topup Pharmacy, and other stakeholders.

The Presiding Member told the Ghana News Agency in Tema after the exercise that medical professionals from the Tema General Hospital provided the free screening for the residents.

The two pharmacies located in the electoral area provided medications to those who after the health screening needed drugs.

The screening covered hypertension, blood sugar level, malaria, body mass index, hepatitis B, and cholesterol.

Mr Korto said as Christmas festivity was approaching they found it important to help the residents to know their health status to guide them on what to consume during the period to avoid health issues.

He expressed hope to change the annual health screening to a bi-annual event which would also include breast screening among other diseases.

The PM urged residents to adhere to the advice of the health officials and to take their medications as prescribed.

Mr Korto also stressed the need for residents to engage in regular exercise and consume more water, as well as avoid bad health habits.

He added that there was also the need to practice proper handwashing among others as the covid was still around.