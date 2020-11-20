Mr. Asare-Bediako Micah, Deputy Director in charge of Administration at the Ashanti Regional Health Directorate, has advised drivers of Ghana Health Service to perform their duties with high sense of professionalism.

He said it was important for them to observe all road traffic regulations to minimise the risk of getting involved in road accidents considering the essential service they provide.

The Administrator who was addressing the annual meeting of the Ashanti Health Service Drivers Association in Kumasi, reminded them of their responsibility to ensure their vehicles were worthy for the road.

The meeting brought together drivers in the service within the region to take stock of activities of the Association for the year to enable them to strategise the way forward.

It also offered a platform for an interaction between members of the Association and the National Road Safety Authority (NRSA) on safe driving.

Mr Asare-Bediako entreated the drivers to follow laid down procedures to report issues concerning their vehicles and respect authority in the discharge of their duties.

They should also ensure their licenses were promptly renewed anytime they expired and strictly adhere to the rules and regulations that govern their profession.

Mr. Emmanuel Addison, Chairman of the Association, said the meeting provided an opportunity for members to share experiences and best practices to improve on their performance.

He said the role of drivers in the health sector was critical and that any little mistake on their part could have dire consequences on healthcare delivery, hence the need to meet regularly to discuss pertinent issues affecting their work.

“As the Christmas season approaches, there will be a lot of carelessness on our roads and that is why we are encouraging our members to be extra vigilant to avoid needless accidents”, he stated.

Mr Charles Asamoah, the Regional Chief Driver counseled his colleague drivers to apply the experience they had acquired over the years, to protect themselves and other road users at all times.