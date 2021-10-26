Health Services Workers in Akatsi South joins nationwide strike

Leadership of the Health Services Workers Union (HSWU) in the Akatsi Municipality say they are participating in the ongoing national industrial action.

The group had called a strike over ‘poor conditions of service’ from Tuesday, October 26 across the country.

Briefing the Ghana News Agency (GNA) during a visit to the Akatsi Municipal Hospital, Mr Pascal Ayivor, the District Vice President of the Union at Akatsi, said members were complying with the directive of the Union’s National Executives.

Mr Ayivor entreated all members to take part in the strike until the Union resolved the issue with the government.

He also appealed to the government to help resolve the workers’ grievances to ensure smooth delivery of health services.

The GNA observed that there was a smooth running of health services at the Akatsi Municipal Hospital.

The group on Friday hinted of a strike planned to begin on Monday, October 25.

It said the government had failed to review the conditions of service of its members as agreed in 2016 but was doing that for sister unions.

The leadership of the HSWU said there was a blatant disregard of the plight of its over 40,000 members across the country and charged them to lay down their tools.

The HSWU members include Disease Control Officers, Health Promotion and Health Information officers, Radiographers, Human Resource, Health Administrators, Nutrition Officers, Medical Physicists, and Health Records, among many others.