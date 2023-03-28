Health training institutions appeals to government to promptly release training allowance

Three health training institutions at a joint matriculation ceremony at Korle-Bu in Accra have called on government to humbly fast track the payment of training allowance on time to enable students to support and address the financial needs of their studies while in school.

The student admission of the schools Nursing and Midwifery Training College was 450, Accra school of Hygiene 216 and 149 for the Public Health Nurses School.

According to the health training institutions, roads to the schools are in a deplorable state and therefore are appealing to government to come to the aid of the poor road network and prioritise the construction of roads towards the training institution with utmost urgency.

“There are inadequate lecture halls, auditoriums, laboratories, student’s hostels and residential accommodations for management and staff”, he outlined and again called on government to address this pressing needs of the school.

Speaking at the matriculation ceremony, the Principal of Accra School of Hygiene, Mr. Smile Kobina Ametsi said 815 students were admitted into the three schools to pursue various academic programmes.

He commended the students for their excellent career and assured that exciting moments and experiences are awaiting them in their respective teaching and learning and urged all to be committed to studies and justify the purpose of their learning in the school.

The Principal however challenged the students to give off their best studies and be dedicated to the school teaching and learning, adding that due respect must be given to management and staff at all times.

“I congratulate you on your admission into the training institutions as management have put in place the needed programmes and structures to make your stay pleasant and a memorable one as much as possible”, he said.

In a remark, the Principal of the Nursing and Midwifery Training College and Midwifery Training College, Madam Mercy Adzo Kporku urged students to be of good behaviour and comply with the rules and regulations in the school as well as refrain activities that will attract sanctions by the management of the school.

She however advised students to take their studies seriously and be good ambassadors of the school in their chosen fields of profession in all working endeavours in the health delivery in the country.

Report by Ben LARYEA