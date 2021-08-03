Health Workers partners Stanbic Bank to improve welfare of members

The Health Service Workers Union (HSWU) of the Ghana Trade Union Congress (TUC) has entered into a collaborative partnership with Stanbic Bank Ghana to put strategic measures in place to enhance the welfare of its members.

The bank is to provide loans at a lower rate in services ranging from mortgage, electrical loans, vehicular loans, personal loans, among others.

The welfare package, which has been named, “Joy package” was launched at a National Executive Council (NEC) meeting to tailor solutions for the Union in Tema on Monday.

Mr Franklin Owusu Ansah, HSWU General Secretary said the Union felt it was important to go beyond negotiating for the condition of services for the members to improve the welfare services.

He said the welfare of the workers was essential as such, it was important to partner with Stannic Bank to seek appropriate packages to upgrade welfare for its members.

He added that the Union’s membership is over 40,000 from both the private and public health institutions.

He said the package was also to ensure that its members concentrated on their work while the Union seeks to provide their welfare service as well as financial issues.

Mr Zakaria Mohammed, HSWU National Chairman, in his welcome address said the National Executive Council meeting reviewed activities of the Union for the past six months, look at the success, identify challenges, and developed the way forward to ensure the smooth running of the Union.

He said the meeting also reviewed its mid-year budget in terms of income and expenditure pattern.

Dr Anthony Yaw Baah, Secretary-General of the Ghana Trades Union Congress said the Congress adopted a policy of which one of the pillars is to engage in a mortgage, which was crucial for one’s living before retirement.

He said some people were living in houses that were not qualified to be called houses even after retirement as such, he commended the leaders of HSWU for implementing such an initiative.

He cautioned Stannic Bank to be very transparent in their arrangements because the Union has had instances where such packages looked lucrative but afterward generated some unpleasant issues.

He added that if the collaboration with Stannic Bank was successful, they will extend the partnership to all members of the Trade Union Congress to consider participation.