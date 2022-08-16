Health workers trained in VHF and COVID-19 management

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) in the Eastern Region has trained 60 health workers in the management of viral haemorrhagic fever (VHF) and COVID-19.

The participants, who included medical doctors, physician assistants, nurses, and laboratory technologists, sought to increase their knowledge of VHF and improve community management of COVID-19.

In an interview, Dr. John E. Otoo, GHS Eastern Regional Deputy Director of Public Health, told the Ghana News Agency that health workers needed to be trained in identifying and dealing with VHF cases.

He was speaking about the region’s readiness to deal with the Marburg virus in the event of a case, even though no cases have been reported in the Eastern Region so far.

He explained that VHF was made up of Ebola and Marburg viruses, both of which are rare and have similar symptoms and transmission routes.

“Infected persons with the Marburg virus may show symptoms of high fever, vomiting, general body pains, abdominal pains and bleeding tendencies,” he added.

Dr. Otoo also stated that infected individuals may mistake the symptoms for malaria, as COVID-19 did for other respiratory diseases.

As a result, he advised people to visit their local health centres whenever such symptoms appear in order to receive proper diagnosis and treatment, as well as to aid in the detection and management of diseases with epidemic potential.

Following a report of the preliminary suspect in two cases in the country, the GHS confirmed two cases of Marburg virus in July this year, prompting authorities to mount sensitization to contain the virus’s spread.