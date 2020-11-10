Healthker, a digital-based healthcare services system, has unveiled Ghana’s maiden non-emergency ambulance services to facilitate quality healthcare.

The ambulance service, an innovative scheme, formed part of Healthker’s efforts to make access to health services in the country affordable and hassle-free experience.

With the cost of an ambulance ride starting at GHC130 for up to a-50 kilometre trip, making it the cheapest ambulance system in Ghana.

Healthker has partnered with more than 100 ambulances across the country to ensure that members of the public can schedule and book an ambulance ride for themselves or their loved ones to and from a hospital for healthcare services.

The Scheme also facilitates patient transfer from one health facility to another, transport a client for a diagnostic appointment (CT scan/MRI scan), doctor’s appointment, dialysis treatment, hospital discharge and physical therapy appointment.

It also provides ambulances for a client’s events as well.

To book an ambulance, one has to dial *447*178#, select Healthker and then follow the prompt or download the healthker app on android or the app store and select book an ambulance.

The General Manager of RX Health, owners of the Healthker platform, Madam Gertrude Emefa Badoe, making a comment on its services, said Healthker was innovating and providing cutting-edge healthcare services to the public at affordable price.

“We are trying to disrupt the private ambulance service space by introducing our ambulance service at a price point which is even cheaper than taking a taxi for the same distance. The public wants quality ambulance service at a price they can afford and that is what Healthker is providing with the introduction of its non-emergency ambulance service,” she said.

Healthker is a platform that instantly connects patients and people with hundreds of health facilities including hospitals, pharmacies, ambulances, diagnostic centres, laboratories, optical and dental facilities all over the country.

Clients can leverage on Healthker’s platform to book a consultation, request for an ambulance, estimate cost of healthcare, locate a health facility and conduct a diagnostic or laboratory investigation.

The non-emergency ambulance service was launched this year, and could also be used for purchasing drugs from licensed and trustworthy pharmacies at the comfort of one’s home as well as request for an affordable Covid-19 test with the results being available in as little as two hours from the time of testing.

The General Manager of Healthker said the rationale behind the application was to address the difficulties many people face in accessing healthcare in the country.

She further explained, “When you and your loved one need a healthcare service urgently the stress involved in trying to find the right medication or health facility that offers the service you so desperately need can be draining and heart wrenching.

“That is why we decided to develop Healthker that instantly connects you with trusted and accredited health facilities such that, within minutes, you can find whatever you needed,” she said.

The General Manager stated that RX Health is an enabler and has put together hundreds of health facilities on the platform.

RX Health is a Ghanaian-owned healthcare technology company which has been operating for six years, providing services to health insurance firms and health facilities in Ghana, Nigeria, Angola and DR Congo.