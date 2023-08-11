Healthy Life Global To Offer Opportunity To Junior Athletes, Basketball Players

Healthy Life Global is organizing a sports competition for young athletes and basketball players between ages 15 years to 20 years who aspire to be university players, or professionals.

This is a great chance for rising stars, and they are encouraged to register for this maiden Open Championship in Ghana.

Outstanding players or champions in this event will be selected for a training program and given other opportunities in United States of America (USA).

This chance open to all young individual sportsmen and women who fall between the specified ages to exhibit their innate skills and talents.