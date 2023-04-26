Hearing impaired Abigail wins Talented Kidz Season 14 Grand Finale

Seven-year-old hearing-impaired Abigail Adjiri has beaten six other contestants to win the ultimate title of Talented Kidz Season 14.

The 14th season of the popular Ghanaian talent show came to an end at the Accra International Conference Centre after weeks of electrifying performance from gifted contestants all over the country.

Despite her hearing impairment, young Abigail sealed the perfect victory with her performance at the grand finale that wowed the judges, audience and viewers at home.

A statement issued by Media General, copied to the Ghana News Agency said Abigail’s “exceptional talent, week after week, earned her the admiration of viewers.”

Abigail, a pupil of the Vitnaya Academy in Prampam, did not allow her disability to hinder her dreams as she was determined to succeed against all odds.

After being announced winner to thunderous applause and roars from the audience, Abigail took to the stage once again with victorious dance moves that had since gone viral.

According to the statement, “throughout the competition, Abigail showcased her incredible talent by performing a variety of dance repertoire, from traditional Ghanaian music to popular international hits, and always managed to connect with the audience.”

The statement said people on social media took to the internet to congratulate Abigail on her well-deserved win and praised her for the hard work, passion and energy she put into her craft, describing her as “a true inspiration to young people everywhere”

The statement said Abigail’s victory on TV3 Talented Kidz season 14 had also sent a powerful message about inclusion and celebrating diversity with the audience heaping praises on the producers of the show for their foresight.

It said Thatness Kids Models were adjudged 1st-runners-up followed by MFC Dancers who came in as 2nd-runners-up while Rahman clinching the 3rd-runner-up position.

The statement said aside from the ultimate title, Abigail received a cash prize of GHS 15,000, an educational tablet, and GHS 2,000 worth of products from the Title sponsor, Indomie.