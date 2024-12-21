Heart of Lions Extend Unbeaten Streak with 3-1 Win Over Basake Holy Stars

Heart of Lions strengthened their grip on the top spot of the Ghana Premier League with a dominant 3-1 win over debutants Basake Holy Stars at the Kpando Sports Stadium. The victory marked their seventh consecutive match without defeat, including six wins and a draw.

Nana Kwame Oppong was the standout performer, scoring a brace to continue his rich vein of form. He opened the scoring in the 12th minute, securing his third consecutive goal. Emmanuel Sakyi doubled the lead just 10 minutes later with a well-placed finish in the 22nd minute. Holy Stars managed to pull one back in the 60th minute, but Oppong sealed the victory in stoppage time, completing his brace and maintaining Lions’ unbeaten run.

In other matches, Asante Kotoko triumphed 2-1 over Dreams FC at the Tuba Astroturf in Krokrobite. Goals from Yahaya Baba and Saaka Dauda in the first half gave Kotoko the lead, and although Joseph Esso pulled one back for Dreams in the 58th minute, Kotoko held on for their third consecutive win, keeping them just three points behind the leaders.

Bibiani GoldStars bounced back from a 1-1 draw against Karela United with a 2-0 victory over Nsoatreman. Michael Nkoah opened the scoring just before halftime, and Foster Agyei added a second in the second half, earning GoldStars all three points. GoldStars remain second, level on points with Heart of Lions but with an inferior goal difference.

Vision FC fought to a 1-1 draw against Young Apostles, with Ramzy Abubakar giving Apostles an early lead in the 7th minute. However, Emmanuel Atta Frimpong equalized in the 86th minute, earning Vision a point. Vision FC remain 11th, while Young Apostles sit 13th.

Elsewhere, Nations handed 10-man Legon Cities a 3-0 defeat, with the latter continuing to struggle under coach Paa Kwesi Fabin, who has yet to confirm his future at the club. Bechem United also secured a 1-0 win over defending champions Samartex, who are now facing a new era following the resignation of coach Nurudeen Amadu.