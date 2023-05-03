Heart of Lions returns to betPawa Premier League

Kpando Hearts of Lions have returned to the betPawa Premier League with six matches to end the Access Bank Division One League.

The Coronation ceremony for Heart of Lions would be held at the Kpando Park after they play A5 Rences FC on Sunday, May 7, 2023.

Heart of Lions sealed promotion on Saturday after close contenders Vision FC lost 2-0 to Attram De Visser while Semper FI fell 2-0 to Na God FC.

Heart of Lions have won 19, drawn two, and lost four of their 25 League matches to top the Zone Three table with 59 points.

Lions hold a 19-point advantage over the chasing pack who still have five League games to play.

The former Premier League side is staging a comeback to elite football after being relegated in the 2014/15 season.

Members of the Division One League Board will present them a trophy, medals, and prize money after the Matchday 26 game against A5 Rences FC at Kpando Park.