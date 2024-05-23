Hearts and Kotoko to Battle in Inaugural Democracy Cup

Accra Hearts of Oak and Kumasi Asante Kotoko have been chosen by Parliament to compete in the inaugural Democracy Cup, commemorating the 30th anniversary of Ghana’s legislature.

The match is scheduled for Friday, July 5, 2024, at the Accra Sports Stadium. The event will also feature a curtain-raiser where Members of Parliament will face off against former Black Stars players.

Rt. Hon. Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, the Speaker of Parliament, announced that the winner of the Hearts vs. Kotoko game will have the opportunity to play against the United States-based club, DC United, in Washington.

Parliament celebrated its 30th anniversary last year, marking its establishment in 1993 following the adoption of the 1992 Constitution and the country’s return to democratic governance.

Rt. Hon. Bagbin stated, “Due to the good works of this parliament, a few partners and stakeholders decided to support our work and proposed the establishment of what they refer to as the Democracy Cup, which would spice up the celebration of our 30th anniversary of the 1992 Constitution and this parliament of the Fourth Republic.”

Other activities planned to commemorate the anniversary include parliamentary sittings and debates, peace walks, and fun games.