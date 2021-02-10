Mr. Jonas Dzane has replaced Frederick Moore as CEO of Accra Hearts of Oak.

The club confirmed that Frederick Moore is on sick leave.

Dzane will run the affairs of the club with support from the Chief Operating Officer, Willem Coeman, and the other management members.

Meanwhile, Phobian sources say Mr. Moore has resigned and won’t return to the club again.

Hearts Management Now;

1. Jonas Dzane – Acting CEO/Administrative Manager

2. Willem Alexander Coeman – Chief Operating Officer

3. Hackman Aidoo – Finance Officer

4.Charles Kwarteng – Chief Commercial Officer

5. Opare Addo – Communication Manager