Hearts Avoid Relegation by Defeating Nations FC in Accra

Accra Hearts of Oak took a big step to survival after beating Nations FC 2-0 in a matchday 32 encounter of the 2023-24 Ghana Premier League (GPL) encounter at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Goals from Kasim Cisse and Hamza Issah were enough to give the Phobians all three points and move them five points of the relegation zone with two matches to end the season.

Coach Abubakar Ouattara named a strong starting lineup for this encounter following last week’s 2-0 loss against arch-rivals Kumasi Asante Kotoko at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

Kasim Cisse and Martin Kakari who were benched for the Kotoko clash were handed starting roles against Nations FC and they both delivered.

Cisse opened the scoring for the Phobians in the 7th minute with a composed finish from close after being teed up by left-back Dennis Korsah.

The Phobians doubled their lead seven minutes later after top scorer Hamza Issah produced an instinctive strike to beat Nations FC goalkeeper Japheth Norvienyo.

Hearts were in complete control of the game in the opening half hour and could have buried the game in the first half if not for the heroics of Nations FC goalkeeper Norvienyo.

Following a poor first half, Nations FC were the better side in the second half and could have pulled one goal back in the 55th minute but Hearts goalkeeper Kwesi Nketia denied Prince Acquah.

Hearts approached the second half with a more defensive strategy and it perfectly worked for them without conceding any goal halfway through the second half.

But the away side kept the pressure on and forced Hearts goalkeeper Kwesi Nketia to make about three very good saves.

The Phobians held on to secure all three points and are in pole position to maintain their Premier League status.