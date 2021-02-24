Accra Hearts of Oak has expressed their disappointment over the resignation of National Chapters Committee (NCC) Chairman Mr. Elvis Hesse Harman from the Board of Directors of the Club.

Hearts had been hit by massive resignations across various hierarchies with club supporters organizing a demonstration and fuming over the happenings at the club in recent times.

A statement released by the Club’s Public Relations Officer (PRO), Mr. Kwame Opare Addo said the NCC Chairman tendered his resignation on Tuesday and they were disappointed in his decision considering the situation the club finds itself at the moment.

“The club finds it unfortunate that Mr. Hesse could not continue to serve on the Board at this critical time.

“As a leader and thus a vibrant member of the Club’s followers, he was expected to be the voice of the supporters on the Board, and be part of a conscientious effort to mobilize supporters, and also assure all the club’s followers of the bright outlook for the club, given initiatives that are being taken to lay a solid foundation for the club’s growth.

“We ask all Hearts supporters to continue to support and believe in the activities of the Board, as it continue to take steps to revamp the fortunes of the club,’’ the statement said.

The statement added that the Board would meet to discuss the resignation and consider the appointment of a Supporters Liaison Officer to provide an effective channel for regular communication between the club and its supporters.

Meanwhile, the playing body will have to put these wrangling in the club behind them ahead of their crucial double-header against Liberty Professionals and arch-rivals Kumasi Asante Kotoko.