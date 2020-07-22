Accra Hearts of Oak Sporting Club has secured the services of teenage striker Isaac Mensah from Division One Side Nkoranza Warriors.

Mensa, 18, on Wednesday, July 22, signed a three year deal with the premier league side and joins the list of quality players that have signed for Hearts this year.

The GNA Sport gathers that the player was signed based on recommendations from the head coach Edward Nii Odoom.

He is expected to provide more bite to the attacking machinery of the club as they prepare to break the ten-year-old jinx surrounding their inability to win the Ghana Premier League (GPL).

Mensah scored eight goals in the just canceled division, one league.

