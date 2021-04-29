Accra Hearts of Oak has denied media reports which suggest that their players were given GH₵800.00 each after their 1-1 draw against Karela.

Some media reports earlier in the week claimed that Chairman Togbe Afede XIV gave GH₵800.00 to each after getting a point in Anyinase in match-day 21 encounter.

But in a press statement signed by Mr. Kwame Opare Addo, Public Relations Officer of the club, said the the publication was false and should be ignored by the public.

“We want to emphasize that, as a club, we don’t ‘celebrate’ draws. That’s ridiculous and self-demeaning.

“A promise was made for victory, but the player missed it,” the statement said.

The statement urged the media to cross-check their facts before publication and desist from fabricating stories about the club.

Hearts would be in action on Sunday as they travel to Dawu to face Dreams FC in a match-day 22 encounter.