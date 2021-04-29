Accra Hearts Of Oak

Accra Hearts of Oak has denied media reports which suggest that their players were given GH₵800.00 each after their 1-1 draw against Karela.

Some media reports earlier in the week claimed that Chairman Togbe Afede XIV gave GH₵800.00 to each after getting a point in Anyinase in match-day 21 encounter.

But in a press statement signed by Mr. Kwame Opare Addo, Public Relations Officer of the club, said the the publication was false and should be ignored by the public.

“We want to emphasize that, as a club, we don’t ‘celebrate’ draws. That’s ridiculous and self-demeaning.

“A promise was made for victory, but the player missed it,” the statement said.

The statement urged the media to cross-check their facts before publication and desist from fabricating stories about the club.

Hearts would be in action on Sunday as they travel to Dawu to face Dreams FC in a match-day 22 encounter.

Disclaimer: News Ghana is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +1-508-812-0505 

Previous articleCheetah FC strikes sponsorship deal with Bel-Aqua
Next articleGOC shows appreciation to NSA
Ghana News Agency
http://www.ghananewsagency.org/
The Ghana news Agency (GNA) was established on March 5, 1957, i.e. on the eve of Ghana's independence and charged with the "dissemination of truthful unbiased news". It was the first news agency to be established in Sub-Saharan Africa. GNA was part of a comprehensive communication policy that sought to harness the information arm of the state to build a viable, united and cohesive nation-state. GNA has therefore been operating in the unique role of mobilizing the citizens for nation building, economic and social development, national unity and integration.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here