Accra Hearts of Oak Sporting Club Limited has denied media speculations that Mr. Vincent Sowah Odotei has been appointed the Managing Director of the club.

A statement signed by Mr. Kwame Opare Addo Communications Manager of Hearts said, “The management of the club wishes to notify the sporting public that Hon. Vincet Sowah-Odotei has not been appointed as the Chief Executive Officer of the club as speculated in sections of the media.

“We also wish to put on record that the Member of Parliament of the La Dade Kotopon Constituency who doubles as a Board Member of the club has not expressed interest in taking up that responsibility,” it added.

The statement urged the supporters of the club to disregard the speculation and continue to offer their unflinching support to the team as they strive to achieve success in the 2020/2021 season.

Following reports that Mr. Frederick Moore Managing Director of Hearts has gone on leave prior to resignation, there were media speculations that Mr. Odotei has been reappointed as the Managing Director.